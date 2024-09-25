Analysis: What King Grace Means For MSU
Heading into his third season as Mississippi State coach, Chris Jans has reeled in his highest-ranked addition. On Sept. 15, Waxahachie (TX) four-star shooting guard King Grace, No. 52 in the 2025 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news