After going unselected in last week's MLB Draft, Mississippi State second baseman Amani Larry announced he would be running it back with the Bulldogs next season.

Seeing Larry go undrafted was a surprise to many as the Mississippi State junior was ranked the #315 prospect by Future Stars Series and #476 by Baseball America, but it's a surprise the Bulldogs will welcome.

Larry was one of Mississippi State's most productive offensive pieces in 2023. He posted a .297/.451/.512 slash line with seven home runs and 30 RBI while leading the team with 16 doubles and 19 stolen bases.

The most impressive part about Larry's game is his approach at the plate. He struck out just 26 times, and combatted that with 34 walks and a team high 17 hit-by-pitches which helped him rank second on the team in on-base percentage.

Larry primarily spent time in the leadoff spot but was moved down the order after a slow start to SEC play. He saw his batting average dip as low as .281, but flourished at the end of the season. He had a standout performance during the final series against Texas A&M where he belted two home runs, including the walk-off two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth.

Larry began his college career in the Magnolia State where he starred for two seasons at East Central Community College. He hit .373 in 2020 before the season was shut down due to Covid-19, and followed it with a .400 year at the plate in 2021.

The Bossier City, LA, product returned to The Boot in 2022 and hit .370 with nine home runs at New Orleans where was named an All-Southland Conference First Team performer. Larry led the conference with a .477 on-base percentage and was third in RBI with 56.

Larry returns to the Bulldog middle infield alongside his double play partner David Mershon who put together a promising freshman season with a .280 batting average and .427 on-base percentage.

Rounding out the Mississippi State infield will be All-SEC slugger Hunter Hines over at first base and Memphis transfer and All-AAC third baseman Logan Kohler at the hot corner. Shortstop Dylan Cupp, a highly coveted incoming freshman, is also expected to be in the mix.

Mississippi State lost outfielders Colton Ledbetter (Round 2, Rays) and Kellum Clark (Round 20, Mets) to the MLB Draft along with right-handed pitcher Cade Smith (Round 6, Yankees). The Bulldogs also saw right-handed pitcher KC Hunt ink a free agent deal with the Brewers and are awaiting a decision from right-handed pitcher Aaron Nixon who also went undrafted.