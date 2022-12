Watch the one-on-ones from Team Mississippi's offensive and defensive linemen during day two at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

Featured prospects:

DeQuarious White - Jackson State commit

Jamarious Brown - Ole Miss commit

Gabriel Moore - Mississippi State commit

Malachi Breland - Memphis commit

Malaki Pegues - Troy commit

Caleb Bryant

Jeremy Flora

Luke Rogers - Southern Miss commit

Tabias Hinton - Mississippi State commit