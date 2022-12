Watch Team Mississippi's skill players in one-on-ones from day two at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile.

Featured prospects:

John Slaughter - Tennessee commit

JQ Gray - Southern Miss commit

Christavious Savior

Omarion Blakes

Javieon Butler - Southern Miss commit

Quindarrius Jones - Florida State commit

Isaiah Spencer

Lester Miller - Akron commit

Kelley Jones - Mississippi State commit