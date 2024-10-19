Aggies Outlast Bulldogs 34-24

Le’Veon Moss rushed for two touchdowns and No. 14 Texas A&M held off Mississippi State for a 34-24 victory on Saturday.

Moss had 65 yards on 17 carries. His 3-yard TD run gave the Aggies a 31-17 lead with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

In his second game back after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman was 15 of 25 for 217 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Jabre Barber had six catches for 92 yards.

The Aggies (6-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) have won six in a row since losing to Notre Dame.

“It’s a road win and those don’t come easy in this league,” A&M coach Mike Elko said. “Going on the road in this conference, nothing comes easy, and they certainly didn’t make it easy. Give credit to our guys, I thought we battled and scrapped through adversity.”

Michael Van Buren passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns for Mississippi State. But the freshman also threw an interception.