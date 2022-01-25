The final Rivals 250 for the 2022 class was released on Tuesday by Rivals and Mississippi State fans have a lot to be excited about with a trio of signees making the cut including a pair making giant leaps in the rankings in Trevion Williams and Jacarius Clayton helping the Bulldogs move up to 12th in the team rankings for 2022.

State had three other players land just outside the Rivals 250 and another Percy Lewis finish outside of it because of being a JUCO.