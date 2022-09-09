After a 49-23 dismantling of Memphis to start off their season, Mississippi State heads to Tuscon to take on Arizona in a late-night week two matchup. We recap the Wildcat's first week back and take a look at some of the key players the Bulldogs will have to prepare for.

Arizona, like Mississippi State, is fresh off of a dominant display of their offense in their opening week 38-20 victory against San Diego State.





Offensively, Arizona dominated through the air.

Jayden de Laura and Arizona's passing attack had great success, the third-year quarterback completed 22/35 passes for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns with just only one interception. Throughout the game, it was easy to see the new and instant chemistry he and UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing developed in the offseason. De Laura and Cowing look like a very formidable duo, in Cowing's debut, the talented WR was able to haul in 8 receptions for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns from the signal caller.

If there is one player Mississippi State's defense will have to focus on heavily, it would be Jacob Cowing- the talent he's exhibited throughout his career will likely land him in the NFL next spring. Emmanuel Forbes and the rest of Mississippi State's secondary will have their work cut out for them.









Defensively, Arizona was able to completely shut down the opposing passing game.

In total San Diego State was only able to throw 7-16 passes for 62 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. A lot of this is due in part to Arizona's safety duo. Arizona's one interception belonged to safety Jaxen Turner, who had himself a huge day in the secondary, totaling up 7 tackles (1 for loss) and an interception. Safety Christian Young was also able to shut down his side of the field and tallied up 7 total tackles in the process.

With the depth and talent Mississippi State has at wide receiver, this defense shouldn't be near as threatening to them as their opening week stats suggest. Though Arizona has talent at their safety positions they have a lack of cornerback depth on their roster, and hopefully, the Bulldogs can and will take advantage of it.





HC Mike Leach isn't unfamiliar with Arizona. During his tenure at Washington State, Leach played the Wildcats six total times, compiling a 4-2 record- now, the Bulldogs look to make that 5-2 this weekend.







