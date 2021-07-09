4-star DE Tapp interested in a trip to Starkville
There is a lot of momentum around Rivals 100 defensive end, J'Mond Tapp, to stay home and go to LSU, but he has several other schools he would still like to visit and one of those is a trip to Star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news