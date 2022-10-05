Every year the top high school seniors in Mississippi and Alabama compete in the MS/AL All-Star Game and the rosters for this year's matchup have been set. The game is set for December 10th at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Team Mississippi, coached by Oxford Head Coach Chris Cutcliffe, features four players committed to Mississippi State.



Oak Grove ATH Jaylen Aborom

Aborom committed to Mississippi State as a defensive back after earning an offer at Top Dawg camp in June, but he's been a standout on offense for Oak Grove this fall. The 6'2" Athlete missed the first four games of the season with an injury and has only played wide receiver since his return, but has racked up 19 receptions for 242 yards and four touchdowns in his first two games back on the field.

Bay Springs LB Ty Jones

Jones was the first prospect to join Mississippi State's 2023 class when he committed back in December. The two-way prospect has the ability to play either linebacker or running back at the next level, and the expectation is that he ends up on the defensive side of the ball. Through six games this season, Jones has led Bay Springs to a 5-1 record and has picked up 655 rushing yards on 11.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Defensively, Jones has totaled 28 tackles with 11 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown.

Hattiesburg LB Tabias Hinton

Tied for the highest rated commit in Mississippi State's 2023 class with Joe Crocker, Tabias Hinton was an obvious choice to be selected as an All-Star. The 215-pound linebacker has been consistently in the backfield this season with 28 tackles, three sacks, and 10 TFLs to go with a pass break up, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recoveries.

Tupelo OL Zay Alexander

Zay Alexander has anchored down left tackle for an undefeated Tupelo squad through six games, helping an offense averaging over 200 yards per game through the air and over 100 on the ground. The 6'7" 315-pound tackle has dropped over 40 pounds since last season, and the lost weight has improved his athleticism and play on the field.

Additionally, three of Mississippi State's top targets were named MS/AL All-Stars.

Louisville DE Gabriel Moore

Moore committed to Troy over the summer but recently added an offer from the in-state Bulldogs after a fantastic start to the season. Through six games, Moore has picked up 55 tackles with 21 TFLs and 6.5 sacks while leading a Louisville defense allowing only seven points per game to a 5-1 record. The 6'4" 250 defensive end could potentially be the next player to join the Bulldogs' 2023 class.

Vicksburg DT Caleb Bryant

Four-star Caleb Bryant committed to Utah over the summer but recently re-opened his recruitment. Mississippi State will have to battle the likes of USC, Oregon, and Miami for the in-state product who had 11 sacks last season.

Itawamba Agricultural S Isaac Smith