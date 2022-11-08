Mississippi State kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with a 63-44 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last night.

In the first game of the Chris Jans era, it was evident that defense was the focal point of his team. It was shown as guys like Shakeel Moore and Cameron Matthews helped charge a comeback with their grittiness on the defensive side.

On the offensive end, Tolu Smith was the go-to guy as he put up his 14th career double-double with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance, and we can expect to see a heavy dose of him this season.

1) It's Tolu's Team

There was no question that Bulldog center Tolu Smith was the best player on the court last night.

The 6'11" senior dominated in the post scoring 19 points on 8-10 shooting. His size was too much for Corpus Christi to handle as he maneuvered his way to some easy buckets with his soft touch around the rim. Smith also showed some increased range with an 18-footer from the corner in the first half. The one downside of his offensive game was that he went just 3-7 from the free-throw line.

Where Smith stood out the most was on the glass as he hauled in 11 boards. He used his size advantage to help the Bulldogs outrebound the Islanders 42-33, and he started his season off with a double-double after having four last season.

2) Cam Matthews: Glue Guy

Mississippi State needed a spark when they found themselves down by five at halftime, and Cameron Matthews provided that.

The 6'7" forward scored just four points, but he was the ultimate defensive stopper. He finished the night blocking five blocks and snatching three steals. Matthews was all over the place in the 2nd half, altering shots and clogging passing lanes as he helped MSU hold Corpus Christi to only 14 second-half points.

Matthews' leadership on the defensive end has rubbed off on his teammates. The Bulldogs had three other players in Deshawn Davis, Shawn Jones, and Shakeel Moore, get multiple steals, and they forced the Islanders to turn it over 21 times.

"It's contagious," Moore said. "Makes us want to rev it up as well."

3) Shakeel Moore finds ways to impact the game

It was a rough night for Shakeel Moore shooting the basketball as he missed all six of his three-point attempts, but the junior guard found other ways to contribute to the win.

The former NC State transfer scored 11 points by getting into the lane with his quickness and was active on the fastbreak getting some transition buckets. More importantly, Moore made his presence felt on the defensive end as he grabbed four rebounds and swiped three steals.

"Coach emphasizes defense, and that's what's gonna get you on the floor," Moore said. "I do that really well, so if my shot's not falling, defense is something I can really sit back on and lock into."