On a quick turnaround after a Friday night win over Akron in Philadelphia, Mississippi State improved its record to 3-0 as they dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-47.

1) Balanced Attack

Mississippi State scored 80 points in Sunday's matchup but it wasn't in typical fashion.

The Bulldogs had only two players (Tolu Smith 10, D.J. Jeffries 10) score in double figures, but they had ten players score 5+ and six score 8+. Shakeel Moore, Cameron Matthews, Kimani Hamilton, and Tyler Stevenson each had eight, and Martavious Russell added seven.

The contributions Mississippi State was able to get from its whole roster gave Pine Bluff a tough time defensively and Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans says that it helps the team camaraderie.

"I've coached a bunch of different teams, and I've had a lot of teams that stat sheets look like that, and I love it," Jans said. "It's really hard to scout against when you have that many people contribute in a bunch of different columns. It's hard to prepare for. Who knows how the season will unfold? I can't imagine it'll look like that that often, but when it does it just helps team camaraderie. Everybody's excited because they're in the game. They feel a part of it."

2) Freshmen stand out

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a team that Mississippi State should have handled pretty easily. They are ranked the 355th team in the country according to KenPom and were a 22-point underdog at Caesar's Sportsbook.

It allowed Mississippi State to get freshmen Kimani Hamilton and Martavious Russell some key minutes, and both of them impressed in their first extended opportunity.

Russell, a 6'2" guard from Coker, Alabama, had a four-minute stretch in the first half where he drew a charge and snatched two steals that led to a transition bucket for himself and an assist for a Cameron Matthews dunk. In 10 minutes, Russell finished with seven points and had a highlight fastbreak dunk to seal the deal on a Mississippi State victory.