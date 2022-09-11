Tucson- Mike Leach's experience playing in Pac-12 After Dark was put on display Saturday night as Mississippi State took down Arizona 39-17.

Will Rogers had full command of the offense with 302 yards and four touchdowns, moving his season TD total to nine, but it was the defense that proved to be the difference with a phenomenal pass rush and three interceptions.

With the talent Mississippi State has on the front six and at wide receiver, Arizona was outmatched on both sides of the ball.

Pass Rush Punishes

Mississippi State's pass rush was not really featured in the season opener against Memphis' quick and short passing attack, but it was the difference in week two as Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura was never able to settle in with the Bulldog pass rush making him run for his life all night. While the stats may show only two sacks, Mississippi State's pass rush played a major part in the Washington State transfer completing only 51% of his passes.

Mississippi State's success in the trenches was the reason De Laura threw three interceptions. Jalen Green's and Emmanuel Forbes' picks came as a result of De Laura being flushed out of the pocket, and Bookie Watson's came after Tyrus Wheat forced a rushed throw a tipped the ball.

Depth at Kicker?

Bulldog fans would like to forget the kicking woes that occurred during the 2021 season, but they got a scare in the first quarter as Coastal Carolina transfer Massimo Biscardi missed his first two extra point attempts of the night. Biscardi is a career 80% field goal kicker and 94% extra point kicker, so it may have just been a bad night for him, but the good news is the Bulldogs had Ben Raybon step up when he was needed.

The Northern Colorado transfer has served as the kickoff specialist this season but was tasked with making a 39-yard field goal for his first kick as a Bulldog which succeeded. The lefty drilled another field goal from 22 yards out and made all three of his point-after attempts. Bulldog fans shouldn't be too concerned with Biscardi as his track record as a four-year starter speaks for itself, but Raybon's performance this week shows the depth State now has at the kicker position.

Don't Doubt Ducking

We've grown accustomed to the consistency that Austin Williams brings to the wide receiver room, and he continued that tonight with two touchdowns, but it was redshirt senior Caleb Ducking who was the star of the night.

The former Holmes C.C. standout had a crucial drop leading to an interception early on, but he didn't let it get to him as he went on to lead the Bulldogs in receiving with 56 yards and had two touchdowns of his own. After a 73-yard one-touchdown performance in week one, Ducking has positioned himself as one of Will Rogers' go-to guys and looks to be an excellent replacement for Makai Polk as the z-receiver spot.