3 Mississippi State Pitchers Enter the Transfer Portal

This afternoon Mississippi State pitchers Mikey Tepper, Andrew Walling, and Bradley Wilson entered the transfer portal, according to a rivals.com source.

Mikey Tepper saw limited action on a stacked pitching staff as a freshman in 2021 pitching 12 innings with a 5.25 ERA. The Fort Mill, SC, native thought to be an MLB Draft risk out of high school, and the Bulldogs had high expectations for a righty with a 95 MPH fastball, but he wasn't able to put it together this season. As a sophomore, Tepper appeared in 17 games, starting two,, and threw 24.2 innings accumulating a 9.49 ERA. While he struck out 29 batters, he struggled with his command, allowing 25 walks and 25 hits, totaling a 2.03 WHIP.

Andrew Walling began his college career as a freshman at Oregon State in 2019 and spent two seasons in Corvallis before transferring to Eastern Oklahoma State College. Whole in Juco, Walling burst onto the scene as a potential draft pick as he threw 69.2 innings with a 2.45 ERA and 109 strikeouts. The hard-throwing lefty turned down the opportunity to go pro but disappointed during his lone season at Mississippi State. The Castle Rock, WA native threw just three innings and surrendered seven walks and four runs.

Bradley Wilson, a right-hander from Irwinton, GA, redshirted his freshman season with the Bulldogs and will have four years of eligibility at his next school.

State has now seen six players enter the transfer portal as a trio of freshmen in LHP Taylor Montiel, C Gray Bane, and OF Revy Higgins III entered their named last week, and Lemonis has alluded to the possibility of more to come.