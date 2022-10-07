Mississippi State is a fresh over a monster victory of Texas A&M, and they'll to welcome Arkansas to town tomorrow as they look to imrprove to 5-1.

The Razorbacks come into this one with a 3-2 record and are off back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, and Mississippi State will look to take advantage of an injury riddled Arkansas squad.

1) Protect Will Rogers

One word to describe Arkansas' defense this season is interesting. Depleted by injuries to Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher, LaDarrius Bishop, the Razorbacks currently rank 124th in passing yards allowed, but they lead the SEC in sacks. Mike linebacker Drew Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, is the nation's sack leader with 6.5, and Jordan Domineck and Landon Jackson have also wreaked havoc combining for 7.0 sacks. If the Bulldogs are able to contain the Razorback front, Will Rogers should be able to pick apart the Arkansas defense, but if they don't, it could be a long day for the Mississippi State offense.

2) Stop the Run

Arkansas is already a team that is focused on establishing the run, and they could be without starting quarterback K.J. Jefferson which would make their rushing attack even more important. Sophomore running back Rocket Sanders currently leads the SEC in rushing with 609 yards, and the Mississippi State defense will need to contain him as they did Devon Achane last week. Mississippi State will be without mike linebacker Nathaniel Watson for the first half after he was ejected for targeting in the 3rd quarter against Texas A&M, so guys like J.P. Purvis and John Lewis will have to step in a more significant role.

3) Contain the pocket.

If K.J. Jefferson is healthy, he will be a major threat running the football, and the power that he possesses as a runner is unlike any other quarterback in the conference. If Jefferson is down, Arkansas will likely use both Cade Hortin and Malik Hornsby, and Hornsby is someone who may lack experience but has some incredible explosiveness as a runner. Mississippi State struggled to contain the pocket against LSU, which led Jayden Daniels to rush for 100 yards, and they can't let that happen again Saturday.