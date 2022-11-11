Mississippi State will host the #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs tomorrow after they clinched bowl eligibility with an overtime victory over Auburn.

The reigning national champions come into Starkville after a route of the previous #1 team Tennessee. Georgia has been an absolute wagon since their national championship. They're allowing only 10.78 points per game, and their offense has taken a step forward as Stetson Bennett IV is 2nd in the SEC with 2,606 passing yards.

1) Contain Brock Bowers

You don't see it too often in college football, but Georgia's offense flows through its tight end Brock Bowers.

The sophomore is a specimen on the field, measuring in at 6'4" and 230 pounds, and running a sub-4.50 40-yard dash. Bowers has the ability to make a deep catch downfield with his speed or pick up extra yardage after the catch on a short route with his strength.

It's going to be difficult to match up with him, and we'll have to see what approach State takes. MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has made it known that Bowers is a great player as he compared him to Ivan Drago from "Rocky IV."

"I have a feeling he's going to look like Ivan Drago from Rocky IV when he steps out there on the field," Arnett said. "He's a great player. He's going to be a first-rounder."

2) Protect Will Rogers

Mississippi State's offensive line has really struggled against the more talented fronts they faced this season, and Georgia will be their biggest challenge yet. Just last week, Auburn sacked Rogers five times and forced two fumbles to get themselves back in the game.

Georgia's defense is anchored by defensive tackle Jalen Carter who is projected to be one of the first defensive players taken in the upcoming NFL draft. Carter isn't someone who's going to rack up a lot of sacks, but he'll use his strength to push the pocket and force some uncomfortable throws.

If the Mississippi State line plays as it did against Auburn, Georgia is going to make them pay for it, and it could be a long day for the Mississippi State offense.

3) Establish the Run

Mississippi State was at its best offensively against Arkansas and Texas A&M because of their effectiveness in running the football.

Those two teams rushed three and dropped eight into coverage which made it easier, but the Bulldogs had still shied away from running it in recent weeks when they didn't have to.

In last week's win over Auburn, Mississippi State only ran the ball ten times with its running backs but was still effective in those carries averaging 4.4 yards. Jo'quavious Marks stood out as he picked up 45 yards on his seven attempts to average 6.4 yards. The loss to Kentucky was similar, as they only handed it off seven times, but they managed to pick up over four yards per carry on those attempts.

Mississippi State did a good job establishing the run against Alabama as both Jo'quavious Marks and Simeon Price combined for over four yards per carry on 21 attempts but dropped passes got in the way of State's offensive success.

The numbers dictate that Mississippi State has the ability to run the football effectively, and they'll need to use it to move the football on the Georgia defense.