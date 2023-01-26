New Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett had a strong finish to the early signing period given the circumstances last month, signing the nation's 23rd ranked recruiting class. Mississippi State signed 25 players in total and three of the newest Bulldogs saw an uptick in the final Rivals rankings of the 2023 cycle this week. ***

Isaac Smith - S - Itawamba Agricultural (Miss.)

The most coveted prize in Mississippi State's 2023 class is Rivals250 safety, Isaac Smith. It was a major recruiting win for the Bulldogs to land the in-state product on signing day over LSU, and Smith can make an immediate impact in the Bulldog secondary as a true freshman. Smith made his debut in the top 100 in the final Rivals rankings of the 2023 cycle, moving up 32 spots to #88 overall. The 6'2" safety. He took home Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year after making 76 tackles and ten interceptions on defense while rushing for 913 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense. *** Amari Smith - OT - Brookhaven (Miss.)

Amari Smith was a relative unknown until late in the process, but as his film got around, Smith earned offers from in-state programs Mississippi State and Ole Miss in November and committed to the Bulldogs to continue his football career. Smith has a massive frame at 6'7", 295 pounds, and jumped to four-star status in the final rankings update. He gained some buzz after a standout performance at the MS-AL All-Star Game last month and looks like someone with a future at left tackle in the SEC. *** Kelley Jones - CB - Clarksdale (Miss.)