22-Offer CB Kylon Griffin weighing options after reopening recruiting
The recruiting game is tough, and it gets tougher reopening the process after a near nine-month commitment with a month and change before National Signing Day. Good thing for three-star defensive b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news