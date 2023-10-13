"The atmosphere and the love from the coaches," Taylor said. "It felt like a second home to me."

Taylor has been a frequent visitor to Starkville on gamedays this season and the atmosphere and love from the coaching staff are what sold him on Mississippi State.

With coaches out on the recruiting trail during the bye week, the Bulldogs landed a commitment Friday morning from Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County three-star quarterback Kamario Taylor .

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound quarterback chose the Bulldogs over Southern Miss, and he also received an offer from Vanderbilt shortly after his commitment.

Taylor is the second commitment in Mississippi State's 2025 recruiting class joining Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy linebacker A.J. Rice, and he committed to Mississippi State so early because of the amount of love they've showed.

"They're really the only team that has shown me tons of love," Taylor said. "I just wanted to go where I felt loved so that's where I wanted to go."

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay and head coach Zach Arnett have led the charge on Taylors recruitment, and they've built a strong relationship with the Magnolia State product.

"The relationship has been very tight. They check on me weekly," Taylor said. "They've just been showing why I should become a Bulldog."

When Taylor gets to Starkville in two years he'll be learning a different offense than what he's had at Noxubee County, but his throwing ability has Barbay believing he's a good fit to run it.

"Coach Barbay loves the way I can spin the ball," Taylor said. "It's different than what I know because it's a pro style offense. They do a little bit of everything. Spread, running, passing, option, all types of things."

Taylor hails just 35 miles down Highway 45 from Starkville, and the opportunity to represent his home State at the next level means a lot to him.

"It means a lot to me," Taylor said. "I'm right down the road. It's going to feel like home."

During his junior season, Taylor has put up some impressive numbers through the air and on the ground for Noxubee County. He's completed 58% of his passes for 1,897 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games, and has added on 443 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

"The ultimate goal is to win a State Championship, but I really just want to improve weekly," Taylor said. "I feel like I'm doing a good job getting better every week."