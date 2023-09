The 6-foot-2 point guard, who decommitted from Rutgers back in May, also held offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Xavier among others. His commitment comes after making an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend.

Chris Jans added the first to piece to Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class on Sunday with the commitment of The Bronx (NY) Our Saviour Lutheran four-star point guard Dellquan Warren .

Rivals.com ranks the four-star as the #74 player in the country and the #16 point guard in the 2024 class. Warren is the first Rivals100 prospect to commit to Mississippi State during the Chris Jans era, and the highest ranked prospect to commit to the Bulldogs since Deivon Smith in the 2020 recruiting class.

The Erie, PA native spent his junior season with with Knox (PA) Keystone Athletic Academy and was a standout performer on the Adidas Circuit this summer with Wildcat Select.

Warren joins the Mississippi State recruiting class after Atlanta (GA) point guard Jeremiah Wilkinson decommitted over the summer. Mississippi State also brought in Combine Academy (NC) small forward Rakease Passmore for an official visit this week. Other top targets include Prolific Prep (CA) five-star small forward Derrion Reid, who made an official visit during the spring, and Silsbee (TX) four-star small forward Jared Harris, who included Mississippi State in his top 10.