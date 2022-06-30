2023 WR Omarion Blakes talks Recruitment with Mississippi State

We reached out and talked with one of Mississippi State's instate targets 2023 WR Omarion Blakes about his recruitment with the Bulldogs.

Omarion Blakes has been instrumental to McEvans' (Shaw, MS) success on both sides of the ball, if you look at the stats he was able to put up his junior year- -1,551 all-purpose yards (773 rushing, 548 passing, 230 receiving), 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions- -it's evident he has a ton of talent when the ball is in his hands.





With that kind of talent, it's no wonder why the Bulldogs are interested in adding a dynamic playmaker of his caliber to their 2023 class, and although his value is seen in many ways on the field, Mississippi State is looking to add him as a WR.

"They plan on lining me on the offensive side of the ball at receiver. they want you to be quick and fast to make defenders miss in space. That's what they like most in my game. They love how explosive I am and how hard it is to bring me down."

Making guys miss and his toughness are two of Blakes's best attributes, on film (seen below) Blakes can be seen making some outstanding plays in the open field where his quickness and strength are the best on the field.





When it comes to his relationship with Mississippi State's staff, outside WRs coach Steve Spurrier Jr. and Rod Gibson have been a huge factor in Blakes' recruitment.

"The coaches that are recruiting me are Coach Spurrier & Coach Gibson. Me and Coach Gibson have built a strong relationship! He reaches out to me almost every day and we chop it up and talk recruitment!





When asked about other schools in his recruitment, Blakes mentioned that Colorado State, Alcorn State, and Austin Peay were all catching his eye, but if the Bulldogs were to end up with Blakes, they'd be adding another great instate addition to their 2023 class.