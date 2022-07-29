2023 Tupelo Offensive Tackle Zay Alexander commits to Mississippi State

Just hours after Hattiesburg (Miss.) four-star LB Tabias Hinton committed to the Bulldogs, Tupelo (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Zay Alexander announced his pledge to the Bulldogs at this evening's cookout event.

Mike Leach and Mississippi State continued their Top Dawg Camp recruiting momentum this evening with their second commitment of the day.

It's a major recruiting win for offensive line coach Mason Miller as Alexander picked the Bulldogs over in-state rival Ole Miss, as well as Florida, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas.

Alexander measures in at 6'7" and 327 pounds and projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. He is the third offensive lineman to join Mississippi State's 2023 class, following four-stars Joe Crocker and Malik Ellis. He will reunite with his former high school teammate and Mississippi State freshman defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton when he gets to campus next year.

Rivals rates Alexander as a 5.7 high three-star prospect, the ninth-ranked recruit in the Mississippi, and the 45th offensive tackle nationally. He is the eleventh player to join the Bulldogs' 2023 class and the eighth from within the Magnolia State.