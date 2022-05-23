2023 Texas RB Seth Davis Talks Bulldog Commitment

Mississippi State landed a commitment from talented 3-star All-Purpose Back Seth Davis this evening.

Once a Duke commitment, the Katy, TX RB backed off of that pledge exactly one month ago. Since opening up his recruitment, Davis had garnered interest from Utah, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and California, but was sold on Mississippi State during his visit last month.

"It was a great environment," said Davis. "The coaches treated me great, and when I visited one of their practices some of their players came over and greeted me."

One of the big things for Davis was his relationship with Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington.

"He and my Dad have known each other for a while, so it's like going to family."

During his time at Katy, Davis has been a playmaker out of the backfield for the Tigers accumulating over 4,000 yards and 46 touchdowns the past two seasons and looks to be a good fit in Mississippi State's Air Raid offense.

"The coaches want to get me in space so I can do what I do and go score," said Davis. "They're gonna hand the ball off to me and also use me some as a pass-catcher."

The 5'9" 165-pound RB has the speed to compete in the SEC having been clocked at 4.37 seconds in the forty-yard dash, but his main goal this season is getting bigger in the weight room.

"I'm just trying to get bigger so I can break more tackles," said Davis. The coaches at Mississippi State have talked to me about that and they said the weight training program will get me bigger."

The former Texas 6A State Champion was named a captain for the Tigers this fall.

"I wanna help lead my team to another State championship," said Davis.

Also a standout in the classroom, Davis is also on track to graduate in December, and plans to enroll at Mississippi State in January where he'll be able to go through spring practice with the Bulldogs.

Davis is the 4th player to join Mississippi State's 2023 recruiting class, joining 4-star OT Malik Ellis, 3-star ATH Ty Jones, and 3-star DE Joseph Head.



