2023 Rivals250- Isaac Smith (Fulton, MS)

Another member of the 2023 Rivals250 is Isaac Smith , the talented safety out of Itawamba Agriculture (Fulton, MS). Smith currently is ranked as the 107th best prospect in the nation, 7th best S in the country, and the 2nd best player out of the Magnolia state.

Isaac Smith has been phenomenal for Itawamba Agricultural in all phases of the game, producing greatly as an RB, WR, and S.





Smith's athleticism is second to none when he's on the field, the things he's able to do on both sides of the ball are ridiculous, and the stats show it.

Offensively, Smith is a talented RB and WR, his speed, vision, and hands allow him to make defenders look silly, which can be easily seen with his 1,336 yards and 23 touchdowns off of 122 carries, and 12 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air.





Although Smith has tons of skill on offense, he projects to be an S at the next level, and rightfully so. His playmaking ability in the secondary is ridiculous.

Smith's sideline-to-sideline speed, coverage, tackling, and play recognition allow him to be used and produce in many different ways defensively. Line him up wherever in the secondary and he will make plays. In his junior season, Smith totaled up 92 tackles, 8 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, and 3 defensive touchdowns.





With a recent visit to Mississippi State in June, and multiple trips out to Mississippi, it's clear that the two in-state giants are working hard to recruit Smith, but with multiple top-tier programs like Notre Dame, Georgia, and Michigan, among others, Smith's recruitment is still very open.