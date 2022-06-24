2023 Receiver Nakai Poole Picks Mississippi State

The Air Raid Sirens went off today when Mississippi State picked up their first wide receiver of the 2023 recruiting class as Norcross, GA's, Nakai Poole made the call for the Bulldogs this evening.

The talented pass-catcher had accumulated over 30 scholarship offers and released a top 12 of Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri, Western Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, West Virginia, and Michigan State earlier this week.

As a junior, Poole was Norcross's leading receiver as he hauled in 40 catches for 703 yards and found the endzone 11 times. He helped lead his team to an 8-4 record in the Georgia 7A ranks.

Poole's 6'3" 201-pound frame makes him a good fit to play the X or the Z receiver spot in Mike Leach's Air Raid Offense. He has the size to get physical with smaller defensive backs and be a weapon to move the chains or be a red zone threat.

Rivals ranks Poole as the 98th wide receiver in the nation and the 78th best player in the state of Georgia.

Poole is the eighth player to commit to Mississippi State's 2023 recruiting class, and he'll join running backs Seth Davis and Ty Jones and tackle Malik Ellis on the offensive side of the ball.



