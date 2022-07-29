2023 In-State ATH Zakari Tillman picks Mississippi State

Tillman joins Hattiesburg (Miss.) 4-star OLB Tabias Hinton , who committed this morning, and Tupelo (Miss.) 3-star OT Zay Alexander , who announced his pledge less than an hour ago as the newest members of the 2023 recruiting class.

A big recruiting day continues for Mississippi State as they picked up their second commitment in a matter of minutes and the third of the day when Florence (Miss.) three-star ATH Zakari Tillman made the call for the Bulldogs.

Tillman chose Mississippi State over an offer sheet including Memphis, Southern Miss, and Louisiana Tech.

The 6'2" 220-pound athlete is one of the most versatile players in the Magnolia State and has lined up as a linebacker, defensive back, and wide receiver on the high school gridiron.

Tillman is expected to play linebacker when he gets on campus in Starkville and joins an already talented linebacker class featuring Tabias Hinton and Ty Jones.

Rivals rated Tillman as a 5.6 three-star prospect and the 60th ranked ATH nationally. He is the twelfth player to join the Bulldogs' 2023 class and the ninth from within the State of Mississippi.