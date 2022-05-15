2023 DL Adrian Griffin Opens up on His Recruitment

With versatility like that attention is sure to arrive, and West Virginia , Mississippi State , and Tennessee have recently risen as three of Griffin's top choices heading into this summer.

Standing at 6'4 260, Griffin is an impactful force in the trenches. His sheer size and power have allowed him to dominate in a tough Alabama 5A district. Throughout his career at Fairfield, he has played very well on both sides of the ball at offensive tackle and defensive end respectively.

Mississippi State is currently making the push to recruit Griffin as a defensive end, and DC Zach Arnett has played a big role in his recruitment.

"Coach Arnett and I have a good relationship and talk pretty often. I'm going to be going up to one of their camps this summer."

When it comes to his commitment, Griffin is in no rush.

"My recruitment is really open, I want to go to the best fit for me. This summer I'm going to West Virginia for an official visit sometime in July and am trying to figure out when I'm taking my others."

Adrian Griffin is currently ranked as the #35th prospect in Alabama and would be the first out-of-state commit in Mississippi State's 2023 class.