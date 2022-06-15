2023 Delta DB Kelley Jones Commits to Mississippi State

Just last Friday, Clarksdale (MS) defensive back Kelley Jones picked up his first offer from Mississippi State. Today, the talented DB made his pledge to the Bulldogs and became the second DB out of the Delta to commit this week, joining Leflore County's Dante Kelly .





The 6'4" 190-pound defensive back primarily played safety for his high school team and had an impressive showing at Mississippi State's Top Dawg camp, as he worked out as a cornerback and ran a 4.50 forty-yard dash.

"Whatever they need me to do, I will do."

Jones had been set on where he wanted to go for a while, and after talking it over with family, he knew he was ready to commit.

"I talked to my mother and my grandmother, and they talked to the coaches as well, and they feel really good about my decision."

The at-home atmosphere was the major selling point that got Jones in the fold in Starkville.

"What sold me was the atmosphere and how they made me feel at home. I talked to a lot of Delta guys who are supposed to be committing. I feel grateful. The coaches talk to me every day; they love me a lot. I talked to Coach Mike Leach and a lot of people. It feels like home to me."

Jones' focus now turns to his final season of high school football.

"This season, I'm focused on staying healthy, winning a gold ball (State Championship), having the best year I can before going off to college, having fun with my teammates, and repping the Bulldogs."

Jones is the sixth commitment for Mississippi State's recruiting class, five of which have come from Mississippi.