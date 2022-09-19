Mississippi State has been assembling a talent-filled 2023 recruiting class, and one of their current commitments, RB Seth Davis , has gotten off to a monster start to his senior season.

Putting up big numbers is nothing new for Seth Davis. In his time at Katy, the RB has flat out dominated some of the nation's toughest competition in Texas high school football. Last fall, Davis had a ridiculous season that allowed his recruitment to really take off. As a junior, Davis totaled 230 carries for 2,422 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground- helping lead his team to a 14-1 season with their only loss belonging to Westlake in the state championship.





Since then, the Bulldogs were able to recruit and add Davis to their 2023 class- and as a prospect of his caliber- there is a lot to be excited about.





Davis has an insane amount of speed and a ton of acceleration to pair with it. As soon as he hits the open field, he can rev up from 0 to 100 and take it the distance. Davis definitely falls more under your scatback type of RB, along with his speed and acceleration Davis has a great amount of elusiveness and can catch the ball consistently well- all of which could make a huge impact in the Air Raid offense at the next level.





Davis's senior season has gotten off to a stellar start, through Katy's first four games, so far, he has been able to total up 733 yards and 8 touchdowns on just 84 carries. If there were a heartbeat to Katy's offense, it'd belong to Seth Davis- so much of their success is dependent on his ability to make plays in open space, which he has an incredible ability to do.





Keep an eye on Seth Davis as he continues to tear it up this fall, with the talent he has and the plays he's been making it'll be hard not to.