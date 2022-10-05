In early August Justin Brown pledged his commitment to the Bulldogs, giving them an explosive WR to add to their 2023 class. Since then, Brown hasn't slowed up in the slightest, here we check in and see how his senior season has been going.

Justin Brown is an extremely talented young pass catcher and has been making waves the last two seasons as one of Blackman's top targets.

As a junior, Brown really put his talents on display- he recorded 69 receptions for 1144 yards and 11 touchdowns- providing Blackman a dangerous receiving threat all across the field.

Brown has a ton of different talents that allow him to be such a threat. When it comes to yards after the catch (averaged 16.2 and 16.6 yards a reception his junior and ongoing senior season), contested passes, and high pointing the ball- Brown is a monster. With his size, speed, and ability to consistently catch and take plays the distance, it's incredibly difficult to slow a guy down like him.

So far this season, Brown hasn't shown any signs of regression- he's been a massive part of Blackman's offensive success, and a key reason why they've been able to go 5-2 this year.

As a senior, Brown has put up some big numbers in 6 games played- recording 28 receptions for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns on the year, with an additional 13 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Justin Brown is an exciting prospect, with what he's shown on film (see highlights against Summit below), he's got everything needed for the Air Raid offense- it'll be exciting to see him end up in Maroon and White after he plays out the remainder of his senior season.