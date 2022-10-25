As Mississippi State continues to load up its 2023 recruiting class, we're looking back at some of the earlier commitments to see how their senior seasons have been going, and LB Tyrick Jones definitely has been impressive.

Over the course of his time at Bay Springs, Tyrick Jones has been a highly productive player on both sides of the ball, namely at both RB and OLB.





As an RB, Jones has dominated this season. Jones has a ton of speed, strength, and contact balance that have allowed him to become a really powerful back that is the focal point of Bay Springs' offense. Just as he did last year, Jones has consistently moved the chains and gotten his offense in the endzone this season, so far throughout Bay Springs' first 9 games, he has put up 1004 yards and 17 touchdowns off of just 79 carries.





As an OLB, Jones has been just as dominant this year. Jones has continually found himself making tackles all around the field, but especially in opposing backfields this season. On the year Jones has totaled up 33 total tackles (11.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks- his ability to use his strength and athleticism to shed/slip past offensive linemen allows him to consistently generate pressure and wrap up the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage.





Jones, who was the first 2023 prospect to commit to Mississippi State back in December of last year, has only developed into a more refined player since then. With the abilities he's demonstrated on both sides of the ball, it's clear that he has some great athleticism and instincts out on the field, but at the next level, Jones is projected to play LB, making Jones an exciting addition to Mississippi State's LB corp and 3-3-5 defense.



