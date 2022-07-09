2023 center Gai Chol talks Bulldog commitment

Chris Jans picked up the first piece of Mississippi State's 2023 recruiting class in the form of Greenforest Christian Academy (GA) center Gai Chol.

Chol chose the Bulldogs over his other top schools, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Cincinnati, and Wofford. He noted the playing style and the family atmosphere as the selling point.

"The playing style is familiar to me. I feel like I fit in with their playing style." "They play on a high tempo, and they play in and out." "They like my versatility to run down the floor. I can play outside like a stretch-4."

"They are family-based people, so I felt I'd be family to them." "My relationships are very good with Coach (Chris) Jans and Coach (George) Brooks. They've been with me since the day they started recruiting me, so I feel they will support me both on and off the court and help me be a better person in general."

The 7-footer moved from South Sudan to Atlanta in his ninth-grade year and has earned 15 scholarship offers over the past few years.

"I've felt like I've made a good decision to come here. It wasn't easy adjusting to the environment. It was way different so I had to adjust, but I felt it would be a better opportunity for me to have a good and higher education and be a better person."

Today is of big significance for Chol, as today is the day South Sudan gained its independence in 2011.

"I knew I was ready because I felt a connection with the coaches, so I felt I could do it anytime, but I chose today because today is South Sudan's Independence Day, my country's Independence Day."

As a junior at Greenforest Christian, the 7'0" 230-pound center made his presence felt on the defensive end as he blocked 2.7 shots and snatched 1.3 steals while grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game. He also added 9.7 points per game, converting 64% of his field goals and 67% of his free throws.

On the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Chol has competed with Georgia-based Game Elite, the same program that produced the likes of Zion Williamson and Walker Kessler.

With just one year of high school basketball left, Chol is ready to make his presence felt at the college level.

"I'm looking forward to making an immediate impact on the team and being a great teammate and good player. I'm going to work hard, and I want to be great."

Here is what Rivals Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy had to say of Chol:

"Chol plays a little upright and needs to become a more consistent shooter, but the potential in the 2023 big is massive. He's all of 7-foot tall and is already a menace on the defensive end when it comes to blocking and changing shots. He plays incredibly hard and doesn't mind throwing his massive frame on the floor to secure loose balls. He also runs the court well for a 7-footer and has some explosiveness to his game. He'll need to add muscle and refine his game from a shooting standpoint, but the tools to make a massive impact on the college game are certainly there in spades."