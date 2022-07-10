2023 ATH Vicari Swain (GA) lists Mississippi State in his Top 6

Vicari Swain is another do-it-all prospect that the Bulldogs have had their eyes on. Throughout his career, he has been a factor in all three phases- producing greatly as a WR, DB, and KR for Central.





Last fall as a WR, Swain was able to notch 47 receptions for 855 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season- demonstrating his great talents as a pass-catcher. Swain has great speed, hands, elusiveness, and route running capabilities that separate him from opposing DBs with ease.





On defense, Swain applies a lot of the same skills when lined up as a DB- totaling up 28 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and 6 interceptions (3 returned for TDs) in the secondary. Swain's a ball hawk, with his hands, vision, and play recognition he is able to make plays on the ball constantly.





Though versatile in many ways on the field, it appears as though Swain is being recruited to the offensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs- as Drew Hollingshead has been his primary recruiter. Should Mississippi State add him to their 2023 class, they'd be getting a great, versatile addition to their WR corp.