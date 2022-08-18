2022 Standout Signees- Defensive Linemen
We look back at some of the standout players Mississippi State added to their 2022 recruiting class last fall, specifically, their additions at defensive line.
After a short commitment to Florida State, Trevion Williams made the decision to become a Bulldog on Signing Day last December, and Mississippi State was able to grab a top player from instate that could end up being the best player in their 2022 class. Williams looks like he could be one of the next great defensive linemen to come out of DLU- his size, speed, strength, and pass-rushing ability show that he has some incredible talent and potential at his position and that he will likely be seeing the field soon.
On the interior, Mississippi State was also able to add a dominant DT in Kalvin Dinkins to their 2022 class. Dinkins made a huge impact on Lake's defensive line last fall, and it can easily be seen in his tape. Dinkins has great strength and speed at his size that allow him to both stop the run and pressure the passer constantly- with that, he has great potential to make plays at the next level for Mississippi State.
Mississippi State was able to flip Jacarius Clayton on Signing Day from Mississippi, and with that, they were able to add another destructive defensive lineman to their class. At 6'6 275 Clayton has incredible twitch and pursuit at his size, on film you can find him consistently tracking down the ball carrier to make plays all around the field- and with those skills, he definitely has a good chance to make plays in Maroon and White soon.