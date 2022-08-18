2022 Standout Signees- Defensive Linemen

We look back at some of the standout players Mississippi State added to their 2022 recruiting class last fall, specifically, their additions at defensive line.

Trevion Williams- 4 star DE out of Crystal Springs (MS) (Rivals.com)

After a short commitment to Florida State, Trevion Williams made the decision to become a Bulldog on Signing Day last December, and Mississippi State was able to grab a top player from instate that could end up being the best player in their 2022 class. Williams looks like he could be one of the next great defensive linemen to come out of DLU- his size, speed, strength, and pass-rushing ability show that he has some incredible talent and potential at his position and that he will likely be seeing the field soon.

On the interior, Mississippi State was also able to add a dominant DT in Kalvin Dinkins to their 2022 class. Dinkins made a huge impact on Lake's defensive line last fall, and it can easily be seen in his tape. Dinkins has great strength and speed at his size that allow him to both stop the run and pressure the passer constantly- with that, he has great potential to make plays at the next level for Mississippi State.