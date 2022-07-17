2022 Mississippi State MLB Draft Tracker

The Major League Baseball kicks off its first two rounds this evening at 6:00 CST on MLB Network and ESPN, and like always, it will be the center of attention for diehard Mississippi State Bulldog fans.

Several active MSU players and incoming recruits are hoping to hear their names called. There are three likely to be selected on night one in Rockwell-Heath (TX) shortstop Jett Williams and a pair of Bulldog juniors in right-handed pitcher Landon Sims and catcher Logan Tanner.

Day 2 will begin on Monday at 1 pm on MLB.com, and it will consist of rounds 3-10, which are the key rounds to watch regarding whether Northeast Mississippi C.C. right-handed pitcher Colby Holcombe, Champagnat Catholic (FL) both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, Madison Cental (MS) catcher Ross Highfill, Jackson Academy (MS) outfielder Dakota Jordan, and DeSoto Central (MS) left-handed pitcher Bradley Loftin are selected.

The final day of the draft begins Tuesday at 1pm on MLB.com and will feature the 11th through 20th rounds. A plethora of Bulldog upperclassmen could hear their names called and move on to the next level.

I’ll be following the draft over the next three days to track all of the Mississippi State selections here:

Unpicked players:

Bradley Loftin, LHP, DeSoto Central HS (MS)

Jurrangelo Cijntje, BHP, Chamagnat Catholic (FL), Willemstad, Curaçao

Colby Holcombe, RHP, Northeast Mississippi C.C., Florence, AL

Ross Highfill, Catcher, Madison Central HS (MS)

So. RHP Jackson Fristoe

Jr. RHP KC Hunt

Jr. 3B/OF Kamren James

So. RHP Aaron Nixon (Texas Transfer)

So. OF Kellum Clark

R-Jr. RHP Brandon Smith

Jr. RHP Preston Johnson

R-Jr. RHP Parker Stinnett

Sr. 2B RJ Yeager

R-Jr. C/1B Luke Hancock

R-Jr. OF Brad Cumbest

Sr. OF Bill Knight (Mercer transfer)

First Round:

Rockwall-Heath (TX) SS Jett Williams: Round 1 pick 14 by New York Mets, slot value $4,243,800

Junior RHP Landon Sims: Round 1 Completive Balance A Pick 34 by Arizona Diamondbacks, slot value $2,258,300

Second Round:

Junior Catcher Logan Tanner: Round 2 pick 55 by Cincinnati Reds, slot value $1,374,000