13 Future Diamond Dogs Enroll for Summer Semester

This week, thirteen signees from Mississippi State's 2022 recruiting class enrolled for summer classes in Starkville. The newest batch of Bulldogs is ranked the number six recruiting class in the country by Perfect Game.

Among those to enroll includes BHP Jurrangelo Cijntje, RHP Logan Forsythe, RHP Colby Holcombe, RHP Evan Siary, RHP McClain Ray, RHP Austin Tommasini, LHP Bradley Loftin, catcher Ross Highfill, catcher Bryce Hubbard, catcher Ryan Williams, first baseman Jackson Parker, first baseman Jay Murdock, and outfielder Dakota Jordan, according to a report by Steve Robertson.

The Diamond Dogs have nine more signees from both the high school and junior college ranks, and they are expected to enroll in classes for the fall semester. Chris Lemonis has also added a haul of seven players and counting through the transfer portal, a majority of which will be expected to contribute immediately.

The MLB Draft is coming up in less than two weeks on July 17-19, and while these players have enrolled, it does not eliminate them from hearing their names selected. Prospects Live recently updated its Top 600 prospects list, and it featured six Bulldog signees:

Rockwall-Heath (TX) SS Jett Williams: 19th

Northeast Mississippi C.C. RHP Colby Holcombe: 244th

Madison Central (MS) C Ross Highfill: 276th

Champagnat Catholic (FL) BHP Jurrangelo Cijntje: 283rd

DeSoto Central (MS) LHP Bradley Loftin: 288th

Jackson Academy (MS) OF Dakota Jordan: 421st

The only player on that list to not enroll is Jett Williams, who is as close to a lock as you can be to hear his name called in the first round. It is safe to say that Williams won't be suiting up in the Maroon and White. While it only takes one team to take a chance on a guy, the projections for the other five should provide some optimism for Mississippi State on these players staying on campus.

It will be a sweat as you never know what these kids asking price is for an MLB club to be able to sign him. Even if State were only to lose a couple more, getting a large majority of the sixth rank class in the nation would be a big win for the future of Chris Lemonis' program.



