Mississippi State hung with No. 1 Texas for a little more than a half last week, but ultimately couldn't keep up in a 35-13 loss on Saturday. The Bulldogs have now dropped four in a row and sit at 1-4 overall this season.

This week, Mississippi State is off on its first bye. The Bulldogs are resting up and preparing for another stiff test, Oct. 12 at Georgia.

On Tuesday, defensive linemen Trevion Williams and Ethan Miner talked with members of the media: