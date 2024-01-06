Advertisement
TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at South Carolina

STARKVILLE, MS - December 31, 2023 - Mississippi State Guard Dashawn "Rams" Davis (#10) during the game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. (Photo: Jaden Powell - Mississippi State Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (11-2, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (12-1, 0-0 SEC)

When: Saturday January 6th at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: CBS

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -2.5, O/U 134.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

G Andrew Taylor - out (personal)

South Carolina:

G Ebrima Dibba - out (achilles)


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 176-59 career, 32-15 at Mississippi State

South Carolina:

Lamont Paris: 87-72 career, 23-22 at South Carolina


Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

8.5

3.6

1.7

G Shakeel Moore

6’1”

Senior

7.7

1.7

2.3

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

7.2

2.0

6.2

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

9.6

3.2

6.7

C Jimmy Bell

6'10”

Graduate

9.3

1.0

9.2
6th man Josh Hubbard: 14.5 pts, 1.7 ast, 2.1 reb
Projected South Carolina Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Meechie Johnson

6’2”

Junior

17.7

2.6

4.1

G Ta'Lon Cooper

6’4”

Graduate

9.5

4.5

4.3

G Myles Stute

6’6”

Junior

10.6

1.3

4.0

F Stephen Clark

6’8”

Graduate

3.5

1.2

2.8

C B.J. Mack

6’8”

Graduate

14.0

1.5

5.1

2023-24 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat South Carolina

76.2

Points Per Game

75.5

44.9%

Field Goal Percentage

45.0%

31.8%

3-Point Percentage

34.8%

72.9%

Free Throw Percentage

73.5%

28.5

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

25.4

11.8

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

11.7

12.8

Turnovers Per Game

9.6

62.7

Points Allowed Per Game

63.1

38.7%

Field Goal Percentage Against

40.2%

26.3%

3-Point Percentage Against

33.9%

13.1

Turnovers Created Per Game

10.9

3.8

Blocks Per Game

3.3

+18.00 (#28)

KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin

+12.22 (#61)

110.7 (#71)

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

112.2 (#56)

92.7 (#11)

KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

100.0 (#86)

#32

NET Ranking

#46

------------------------------------------------------------

