Mississippi State (11-2, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (12-1, 0-0 SEC)

When: Saturday January 6th at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: CBS

Radio: MSU Radio Network





Odds: Mississippi State -2.5, O/U 134.5 (BetMGM)





Player Availability

Mississippi State:

G Andrew Taylor - out (personal)

South Carolina:

G Ebrima Dibba - out (achilles)





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 176-59 career, 32-15 at Mississippi State

South Carolina:

Lamont Paris: 87-72 career, 23-22 at South Carolina



