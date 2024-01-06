TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at South Carolina
Mississippi State (11-2, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (12-1, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday January 6th at 11 a.m. CST
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
TV: CBS
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -2.5, O/U 134.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
G Andrew Taylor - out (personal)
South Carolina:
G Ebrima Dibba - out (achilles)
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 176-59 career, 32-15 at Mississippi State
South Carolina:
Lamont Paris: 87-72 career, 23-22 at South Carolina
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Dashawn Davis
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
8.5
|
3.6
|
1.7
|
G Shakeel Moore
|
6’1”
|
Senior
|
7.7
|
1.7
|
2.3
|
F D.J. Jeffries
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
7.2
|
2.0
|
6.2
|
F Cameron Matthews
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
9.6
|
3.2
|
6.7
|
C Jimmy Bell
|
6'10”
|
Graduate
|
9.3
|
1.0
|
9.2
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Meechie Johnson
|
6’2”
|
Junior
|
17.7
|
2.6
|
4.1
|
G Ta'Lon Cooper
|
6’4”
|
Graduate
|
9.5
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
G Myles Stute
|
6’6”
|
Junior
|
10.6
|
1.3
|
4.0
|
F Stephen Clark
|
6’8”
|
Graduate
|
3.5
|
1.2
|
2.8
|
C B.J. Mack
|
6’8”
|
Graduate
|
14.0
|
1.5
|
5.1
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|South Carolina
|
76.2
|
Points Per Game
|
75.5
|
44.9%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.0%
|
31.8%
|
3-Point Percentage
|
34.8%
|
72.9%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
73.5%
|
28.5
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
25.4
|
11.8
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.7
|
12.8
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
9.6
|
62.7
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
63.1
|
38.7%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
40.2%
|
26.3%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
33.9%
|
13.1
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
10.9
|
3.8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.3
|
+18.00 (#28)
|
KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin
|
+12.22 (#61)
|
110.7 (#71)
|
KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
112.2 (#56)
|
92.7 (#11)
|
KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
100.0 (#86)
|
#32
|
NET Ranking
|
#46
------------------------------------------------------------
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!
- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!