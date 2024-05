Back in 2021, guard Riley Kugel committed to Mississippi State out of high school. He ended decommitting in March of 2022 and signed with Florida. He transferred out out this spring and committed to Kansas before reopening his recruitment and he will end up back in Starkville where it all started for him and where he thinks he belongs as a transfer portal commitment for Chris Jans.

In two seasons in Gainesville, Kugel averaged 9.5 points per game over 65 games with 25 starts. He averaged over a steal per game and shot 34 percent from three for the Gators in two seasons. He will have three years to play two additional seasons in Starkville.