"One of the reason I chose Mississippi State is cause it's close to home. I also like the environment. I like that they have three offensive line coaches to help you develop faster. I think that helps prospects be more efficient at a higher level. I feel like their environment just fits me. I feel great about committing to State."

After a great day at the Under Armour Camp, TJ Lockhart decided that Mississippi State is the best place for him to be. Mississippi State is the only power five offer he has received thus far.

Lockhart has been in contact with Coach Friend a lot. He says their relationship also helped him commit to Mississippi State. Lockhart also like how laid back the town of Starkville is.

"I'll say I have the closest relationship with Coach Mike and Coach Friend. They say I can move really well to be my size."

Lockhart did a good job at the Under Armour Camp in Dallas, Texas today. He displayed how well he moves his feet. Lockhart may see a few more offers come his way, but he is firmly locked with Mississippi State.

"I really liked the camp today. I was able to go up against some of the best talent in the nation. However, I feel I need to get my weight down and get my speed up. I'll be working on that this off-season. I plan on majoring in architecture, mechanics, or business. All of those are good programs at Mississippi State."