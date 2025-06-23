Three-Star OL Dalton Toothman Commits to State

Offers and looks came from some blue blood college football programs. But in the end, Vancleave (Miss.) three-star offensive lineman Dalton Toothman decided to stay close to home.

On Monday night, Toothman announced he's committed to Mississippi State. He chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, which he officially visited June 6 and Auburn and Clemson, each of which he officially visited in May.

"So my thing is trying to build relationships and trying to find somewhere where I fit the program," Toothman previously told Rivals.com. "Not just the coaches, but I want to be somewhere I think I’ll fit how they do things and the area I’m at."

Toothman was recruited primarily by assistant coach Phil Loadholt since he joined the staff in January. Toothman was one of Loadholt's first scholarship offers made with that new position.

The addition of Toothman offsets the loss of three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, who announced his decommitment Monday from Mississippi State.