Mississippi State lost a member of its 2024 class on Friday as Headland (Ala.) three-star linebacker Caleb Dozier announced he would be decommitting from Mississippi State.

The news comes shortly after Dozier announced he would be taking an official visit to Georgia Tech this coming weekend. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker also holds offers from Troy, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina among others.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today! I want to thank the Mississippi State coaches for taking the time to recruit me and for being good to me during the process. With that being said, after a lot of thought, I have decommitted from Mississippi State," Dozier said on X.