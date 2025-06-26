Tennessee holds the edge for four-star LB TJ White as decision nears

State stayed in-state Sunday, as it added rising edge rusher Micah Nickerson, who committed in the 2026 class.
Three-star DB Jax Pope committed to Mississippi State Saturday, thanks in large part to the staff bonds he's built.
State's jewel of the 2026 class, four-star QB Brodie McWhorter, will OV this weekend. Who will he be working on?
The Bulldogs got good news on Friday, as TE Luke Hutchinson announced he's committed in the 2026 class.
As the Bulldogs prepare to host a big group of official visitors, the latest on four-star OL Evan Goodwin & others.
