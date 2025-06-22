State Snags Three-Star ATH Jayden Cration

No, Mississippi State wasn't the first to offer Canton (Miss.) three-star athlete Jayden Cration a scholarship.

On Oct. 4, that honor went to Ole Miss. But 15 days later, the Bulldogs did offer a scholarship. And they haven't taken their foot off the gas pedal since then.

That work paid off Sunday afternoon, when Cration announced via social media that he's committed to that Mississippi State scholarship. He did so right before he left Starkville on his official visit.

Cration chose the Bulldogs over an offer list that included Ole Miss, LSU, Vanderbilt, Houston, West Virginia and Tulane. He also officially visited the Mountaineers on June 6.

Cration has played both safety and wide receiver in high school. But early indications are that Mississippi State prefers him on defense.

Assistant coach Chad Bumphis was Cration's primary recruiter.