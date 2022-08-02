State jumps in early on 2025 target Gracen Harris
Typically when Mike Leach extends an offer early, it means something. The class of 2025 seems to have a "special" vibe regarding talent and upside on both sides of the ball. One name that started to gain buzz this spring enough to generate an offer from State is 2025 wide receiver, Gracen Harris, out of Ennis, Texas. Harris made an immediate impact for Ennis, putting up some of the top numbers in the State with 72 catches, 1284 yards, and 12 touchdowns on the 5A level. Harris holds offers from other schools such as Baylor, Pittsburgh, SMU, and others.
