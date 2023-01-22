The 6'2", 195-pound pass catcher stood out at the FCS level over the past four seasons and garnered the attention of numerous Power-5 programs, including Penn State, Washington State, Arizona State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and BYU since entering the transfer portal last month.

Mississippi State landed its first offensive commitment from the transfer portal with the addition of former Eastern Washington wide receiver Freddie Roberson on Saturday.

As a senior for Eastern Washington, the Seattle native hauled in 44 passes for 773 yards and seven touchdowns. He had similar production as a junior, with 49 receptions for 779 yards and six scores. During a shortened seven-game season in the spring of 2021, he caught 33 balls for 470 yards and three touchdowns, and he had 220 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2019.

Roberson's commitment comes shortly after he made an official visit to the Bulldogs this weekend, and he said everything about the visit stood out to him.

"The visit was great. Definitely enjoyed my time in Starkvegas," Roberson said. "In my opinion, everything stood out to me, from meeting the coaches to hanging with players and touring the whole campus. The whole visit just felt really good to be there."

Roberson fills an important need for the Bulldogs after they lost Rara Thomas to Georgia and Caleb Ducking, who is out of eligibility on the outside. He has the versatility to play both on the outside and in the slot, having taken over 200 snaps at each spot this season.