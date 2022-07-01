Southern Miss transfer Tyler Stevenson commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State picked up its fifth transfer of the offseason this afternoon when former Southern Miss standout Tyler Stevenson announced he'd be flipping his commitment from Illinois-Chicago to the Bulldogs.

The 6'8" 225-pound forward spent his first four college years in Hattiesburg and has led the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding for the past two seasons. Throughout his career, he's averaged 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds, and has 18 career double-doubles.

The product of New Hope (MS) High School has his best season as a senior where he averaged 14.6 points per game as a senior on 49.4% efficiency. Stevenson also tacked on 7.5 rebounds and shot 67.3% from the free throw line.

Stevenson also brings plenty of value on the defensive end as he averaged 1.1 blocks per game and ranked the the 77th percentile according to synergy.

Stevenson joins Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis, Albany guard Jamel Horton, Southeast Missouri State guard Eric Reed, and New Mexico State center Will McNair as Mississippi State's incoming transfers. Chris Jans was also able to retain two starters who initially entered their names into the transfer portal in forward DJ Jeffries and guard Shakeel Moore.

Mississippi also returns its star center Tolu Smith, and Stevenson will look to be a complimentary piece to the 6'11" senior in the frontcourt.