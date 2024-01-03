Voisin, who entered the transfer portal on Christmas Eve, was previously scheduled to officially visit Florida but has since cancelled those plans. He is slated to arrive at Mississippi State on January 5.

BulldogBlitz has confirmed with former South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin that he will be officially visiting Mississippi State. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports was first to report the news.

The 6'0", 205-pound redshirt junior was one of the most productive safeties in college football this season, and his four interceptions tied for the Sun Belt lead. Voisin also posted 71 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, seven pass breakups.

PFF graded Voisin as one of the top safeties in the country with an 83.8 defensive grade which ranked 14th nationally and second in the Sun Belt. Voisin did exceptionally well in pass coverage, having the second highest coverage grade among safeties at 89.8.

For his career, the Crestview, Fla. native has racked up 156 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions.

Mississippi State is seeking to replace four of its five defensive back starters and two of its three safeties. The Bulldogs had safety Corey Ellington withdraw from the transfer portal, but lose Shawn Preston Jr. and Marcus Banks who used their final years of eligibility in 2023.