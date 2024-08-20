The updated 2025 Rivals250 is out and there were dozens of big movers. Take a closer look at the 10 biggest risers in the latest Rivals250.



Moved up: 185 spots Kreul was one of the big beneficiaries of the offseason camp circuit. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is very explosive off the edge and can get into the backfield with ease if the offensive lineman isn’t quick to get into his pass set. Kreul’s long arms, strong hand techniques and impressive balance allow him to get low and turn the corner with relative ease. He has an aggressive playing style that can catch some offensive linemen off guard. Kreul had a lot of success this offseason at multiple camps, including the Rivals Five-Star, and now he’ll continue his career at IMG Academy.

Moved up: Jones is new to the Rivals250 Jones makes a big entrance into the Rivals250 at No. 76 thanks to continued physical and technical development. Last season the Illinois native proved to be an immovable object at the point of attack and since then he has added elements of quickness and agility to his game. Jones does a good job of consistently beating the man in front of him to find his way into the running lane or into the backfield in passing situations. He has strong, active hands and has the versatile skill set to play inside or outside on the defensive line.

Moved up: 158 spots Keys has a skill set that should make him a major playmaker at the college level. At 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-5-inch wingspan, Keys can really stretch the field and give quarterbacks big windows to throw into. The Mississippi native isn’t a burner but he is really bouncy and explosive, which gives defensive backs a hard time when trying to keep him from creating separation. Keys isn’t the type of receiver that will physically dominate the competition but he will quietly go about his business, putting up big numbers in the process.

Moved up: 141 spots The state of Texas is loaded with high-end running backs in the 2026 class and Edwards is among those who could push for the top spot in the position rankings. Coming in at No. 101 in the updated Rivals250, Edwards has the burst, vision and tough running style that college coaches will love. As a sophomore, Edwards racked up more than 1,700 rushing yards on 169 carries and scored 24 times on the ground. He shows strong cutting abilities, especially in the open field, and is elusive enough to make defenders miss in the hole and near the line of scrimmage. Edwards gets square to the line of scrimmage in a hurry and picks up big chunks of yards in the blink of an eye.

Moved up: 135 spots There aren’t many receivers in the 2026 class faster than Spafford. The uber-productive Spafford has been timed at sub-4.4 in the 40-yard-dash and there is no reason to suspect his production should drop off in his final two high school seasons. He isn’t going to over-power defensive backs but Spafford is an elite route runner who can create separation with his speed as well as his footwork and sharp cutting abilities. So far Spafford has shown a strong interest in Oregon, Ole Miss and Arizona State.

Moved up: 128 spots Brandon’s rise up the rankings wasn’t exactly a major secret heading into this update to the Rivals250 but it is certainly well-deserved. The Tennessee commit has shown outstanding physical development in the last year and, after getting to see him up-close at the UA Future 50 event in June, it was clear Brandon had sharpened the finer points of his game as well. A more consistent thrower with increased accuracy, Brandon has the tools to challenge for an even higher ranking in the Rivals250 as the cycle progresses.

Moved up: 95 spots Campbell was No. 228 in the February update to the Rivals250 before rising 83 spots in the June update. Now the Miami commit rose again, this time to No. 50. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with a massive 6-foot-10.5 wingspan and 34-inch arms, Campbell has excellent measurables that translate to the college level and beyond. He has the speed to cover running backs and tight ends in the open field and uses those long arms to knock down passes on a consistent basis. Campbell also plays with an aggressive style and can frequently be seen making plays in the backfield and in pursuit of the ball carrier.

Moved up: Bishop is new to the Rivals250 There aren’t many players who are legitimate college prospects on the offensive and defensive side of the ball but Bishop appears to be trending in that direction. The standout Texan put up ridiculous stats as a sophomore while playing alongside 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway and he’s hoping to replicate that success as a junior. Bishop has great ball skills and good length for someone who measures in under 6-foot but his elusive, slippery playing style is what really stands out on film. While on offense, he’s able to pull away from defensive backs when running routes and on defense he can close on passes when the ball is in the air with the best of them. Bishop needs to show some physical development in the next couple years to make sure he’s able to play early in his college career.

Moved up: 90 spots Fahey finds himself jumping up the Rivals250 rankings after impressive performances at multiple offseason events. The 6-foot quarterback out of California has improved by leaps and bounds since last season. Fahey has solid arm strength and was able to adjust his speeds to deliver the ball accurately to receivers he had not worked with much before. With receivers Vance Spafford and Phillip Bell to throw to, look for Fahey to put up huge numbers this fall.

