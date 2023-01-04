Robertson's departure comes one day after true freshman QB Braedyn Locke announced his intentions to transfer, leaving Mississippi State with just two scholarship quarterbacks in Will Rogers and incoming freshman Chris Parson .

Robertson is a former Rivals250 recruit and threw for 4,509 yards, 58 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as a senior at Coronado (Tex.) High School.

The Lubbock native redshirted his true freshman season in 2021 and served as the backup to Will Rogers in 2022. Robertson appeared in five games this season and completed 6-11 passes for 23 yards with an interception.

With Zach Arnett taking over at head coach there is expected to be some shakeup within the coaching staff which could cause some attrition amongst the roster. Mississippi State is already expected to hire Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis with Drew Hollingshead and Steve Spurrier Jr. expected to depart from Starkville.



