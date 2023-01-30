MADISON, Miss. – MESH Academy held its first annual media day on Sunday, and there was no shortage of talent in attendance. Rivals.com's Cole Patterson was there and has the buzz on a handful of rising underclassmen prospects from the Magnolia State.

Picarella has already established himself as one of the top young signal callers in the nation. He has had a strong start to his high school career and holds several early offers ahead of his junior campaign. The four-star has taken recent visits to Auburn and Ole Miss, enjoying time with both staffs. Texas and LSU are also monitoring the quarterback. The Tigers of Baton Rouge could be tough to beat if and when an offer is extended.

Thomas has quickly emerged as a prospect to know in the Magnolia State for the 2025 recruiting cycle. He features an impressive frame at 6-2 and 175 pounds with good length to pair. Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss all offered in January, and he's especially high on the two in-state programs.

McDonald is a very intriguing wide receiver prospect for the 2026 class. Just scratching the surface of his potential, the Morton (Miss.) standout has become a dangerous playmaker out wide early in his prep career. Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss have all offered, and the Bulldogs are standing out the most early on.

Johnson is a big-time wide receiver talent that also stars on the track. He holds early offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina. It's very early in his process, but both in-state programs are making him a priority.

Ashley plays with a ton of confidence in the defensive backfield and isn't shy about letting the opponent hear about it. He played in the UA Futures All-American Game prior to his freshman season and has since picked up offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Ashley has family connections to the Rebels but also grew rooting for the Bulldogs.

